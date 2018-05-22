Police: Florida man vulgarly explained to kids at playground where babies come from

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Otis Dawayne Ryan, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) - Police say a Clearwater, Florida, man climbed on top of playground equipment and yelled a vulgar explanation of where babies come from as the children played.

A Clearwater Police Department officer said he watched 30-year-old Otis Dawayne Ryan climb on top of a piece of equipment where children were playing Sunday and started shouting that babies come out of women.

The officer said Ryan used inappropriate language.

Parents rushed to remove their children from the busy playground.

Earlier in the day, police said Ryan approached tourists and made inappropriate comments to women in an effort to get their male partners to confront him.

An officer was watching him at the time. Ryan was charged with disorderly conduct and fined $118.

On Friday night, Ryan was arrested for disorderly conduct after police say he began swearing during a street performance at Pier 60 and started dancing into the street performance.

Children were in the audience when it happened.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED

MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM

WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE

JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE