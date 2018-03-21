Woman says she was blessed after donating liver to NC child

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A little boy from Jacksonville North Carolina is doing well after a liver transplant at Duke Hospital. That transplant not only saved his life, but led to a lifelong friendship between two families.

Elijah Tsawo has been a happy little boy all his life, even though he started out very sick. The bile ducts in his liver were blocked and he couldn’t release toxins from his body.

“He just itched, he scratched his eyes were green it was awful. His stomach started bloating to a point where you were scared to even touch it,” said Renae Marshall, his mother.

By the time he was six months old, Elijah needed a liver transplant, but finding a donor wasn’t easy. His six siblings went door to door in their Jacksonville community trying to find anyone who might be a match and was willing to donate part of their liver to Elijah, but they had no luck.

Meanwhile, not far away, Sarah Ames saw a story about Elijah.

“I read about it and thought I should at least go ahead and give it a try,” said Ames. She was a match.

Within a couple of weeks Ames, whose husband was away with the military, arranged care for her own six children so she could go to Duke hospital and donate part of her liver to a little boy she’d never met.

“I had such a peace once the decision was made that I was a match. I really didn't feel any fear or nervousness or worry at all,” said Ames.

After her nine hour surgery, it was Elijah’s turn for the operating room. Then, Ames got to meet Elijah and his mother in the hospital. “He was just lying there - so still and so sweet and just to think that I've played one tiny small part in his big picture of life is just really a blessing,” said Ames.

“It was like angel you know. I call her my angel. I do,” said Marshall.

Ames and Marshall learned they had a lot in common – they’re moms of military families with a lot of children, and they only live about half an hour apart. After the surgery, they stayed in touch and spent time together.

Then, not long after the surgery, Sarah had another reason to be thankful. After being told she couldn’t have biological children, 11 months after the surgery she learned she was pregnant. She calls it a miracle. Marshall agrees.

“For that act of kindness with Elijah, God blessed her," Marshall said.

Now both moms of seven ask others to perform acts of kindness.

“Just go out there and make a difference - a small one or big one, any one -just keep paying it forward,” said Ames.

Marshall tells everyone she meets the benefits of organ donation. “It’ll save someone's life you know. It saved Elijah.”

If you’d like to know more about being a living donor visit this website.

