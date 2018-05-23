Companies that provided services to closed Raleigh men's clinic left angry, frustrated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Some companies that provided services for a Raleigh men’s health clinic that abruptly shut down are complaining they were never paid.

Previously, CBS 17 reported that patients were angry and frustrated after they paid up front for treatments they will likely not receive from the Men’s Clinic of Raleigh after it closed without warning in December.

The clinic has had several owners and name changes. One of the doctors who once owned the place and later sold it had some harsh words for the management company which ran it after he sold it.

“It was mismanagement, and the management company took the money and didn’t pay,” said Dr. Jose Antony.

After he sold the clinic, Antony said he became an independent contractor and worked there on a part-time basis.

Records filed with the state show Matthew Gillogly was the CEO of the management company at the clinic.

“I understand he was the one who did not keep up with the payments for the vendors, the pharmacy, the lab, the landlord, and all that,” Antony said.

CBS 17 corresponded by email with a lawyer for Gillogly who said Gillogly denied Antony’s allegations.

Attorney Marc Gustafson also said his client sold his interest in the clinic a month before it shut down.

CBS 17 started digging deeper and contacted some of the vendors who worked for Gillogly to see what they had to say.

One vendor was an Indiana advertising agency that produced newspaper, radio and videos spots for the clinic.

“I was out three months’ worth of bills which equaled about $22,000,’’ said Glen Whitt, who owns Big Time Advertising.

Whitt said Gillogly’s management company was always 90 days behind on bills before he sold the clinic, ultimately leaving thousands of dollars unpaid for work performed.

“He just made excuses,’’ Whitt said. “He needed a new line of credit. He had new partners coming in. There was always a new story for why he was going to pay — ‘just hold tight, we’re gonna get you the money.’ But, the money never came.”

As a small businessman, Whitt said that unpaid $22,000 hurts his operation a lot and he said it’s financially difficult for him to file a lawsuit.

“It would cost me so much to sue — it’s not worth it,” he said.

The men’s clinic also used Stanley Specialty Pharmacy in Charlotte as a vendor.

Doug Yoch said his company is owed $17,000 for medications provided during October and November of 2017 before Gillogly sold his interest in the clinic.

Yoch said Gillogly told him “the new owner would work out a payment plan, but it never happened.”

Then there are the employees who claim they are owed money. Antony who said he hadn’t been paid in three months as an independent contractor.

When CBS 17 made inquiries with the State Department of Labor to see if there were complaints about non-payment, it was told there is an active investigation into the clinic and it can’t comment for at least 90 days as the investigation continues.

