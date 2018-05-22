Investigation underway into abruptly closed Raleigh men's clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh clinic for men has shut down unexpectedly leaving patients angry and frustrated after paying in advance for treatments they will now not receive.

It’s a clinic that went through several name changes and owners before closing without warning.

At various times the clinic called itself, the “Doctor Jose Antony Clinic,” “The Raleigh Clinic for Men” "The Clinic for Men" and “Men’s Health of Raleigh.”

Those who’ve done business with the clinic since December call it something else — a frustrating experience.

“I was surprised, shocked and angry,” said Eric Thelen.

Thelen paid the clinic almost $1,900 up front for a year’s worth of treatments starting in August of 2017. But, when it came time for his December treatment he started having problems.

“I called them and got the answering machine, left a message, didn’t get a call back, left another message and didn’t get a call back,’’ he said. “I then went to the website thinking ‘Do I have the right number?’”

He says by that time, “the website was non-existent.” So, he went back to the phone where he tried calling again and got no answer.

After becoming frustrated, Thelen says he decided to drive to the clinic.

When he arrived in the building where it was located, he discovered the doors to the suite were locked and a sign on the doors said the clinic was moving their offices to a new location and someone would be in contact.

Thelen says the phone number listed on the sign wasn’t any help either because it went to a voicemail where a prompt said the mailbox was full and couldn’t accept any messages.

“I couldn’t get ahold of the office staff. I couldn’t get ahold of the physician, so I filed a complaint with the North Carolina Medical Board,” he said.

Although the medical board doesn’t regulate clinics, it does regulate the doctors who work in the clinics and Thelen’s complaint brought a reply.

Doctor Jose Antony wrote to the medical board stating “we have contacted him and services were restarted.”

Thelen says that’s not true.

“I’m out a bunch of money,” he said.

A records request with the N.C. Attorney General’s office turned up four complaints about the clinic and owner since January of this year regarding its abrupt closing. The Attorney General’s office tells CBS 17 the owner of the clinic has yet to respond to any of its letters.

When CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia went to the building where the clinic was located, the leasing firm told him they evicted the clinic and the clinic wouldn’t be coming back to that office complex.

CBS 17 was able to locate Doctor Jose Antony who admitted to once owning the clinic, saying it was in his name in 2016.

“Then it was taken over by Dr. Gibbons, Mark Gibbons, and after that, I had no ownership in that clinic,” said Dr. Antony.

He claimed after he sold the place, he became an “independent contractor providing part-time work. That’s all.”

Antony says the management company is to blame for the closing.

“It was mismanagement and the management company took the money and didn’t pay,” said Antony.

Records filed with the state show the CEO of the management company was Matthew Gillogly who also used to do online promotions for the clinic.

His lawyer says Gillogly sold his interest in the clinic a month before it shut down.

“I understand he was the one who did not keep up with the payments for the vendors, the pharmacy, the lab, the landlord and all that, so he is financially responsible,” said Antony.

In an email to CBS 17, Gillogly’s lawyer says he denies Dr. Antony’s allegations but says Gillogly won’t comment beyond that.

When CBS 17 asked Dr. Antony who he should get in contact with to try and figure out what’s going on, Antony said, “That’s a good question.”

In the meantime, Dr. Antony says like many of the clients of the now-closed clinic he’s owed money, too, because he’s an employee now.

“I haven’t been paid for the last three months,” said Antony.

Other employees also claim they are owed money.

When CBS 17 checked with the N.C. Department of Labor, we were told “there is an active investigation underway” and they will not release any information until its over.

Meanwhile, Eric Thelen says he’s not letting this go.

“I’m going to file another complaint with the N.C. Medical Board,” he said.



