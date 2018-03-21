'Any time it snows, we just enjoy it up here,' Roxboro police chief says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Early morning Person County drivers faced a few flakes before dawn, but those leaving later saw much more snow.

White coats of snow covered many cars and yards in Roxboro Wednesday morning. It was a thick powder, but not more than windshield wipers could handle. There was no need for people to use ice scrapers.

The precipitation also melted when it hit pavement. Streets stayed wet but did not ice over, which was good news for local emergency managers and first responders who kept eyes on the roads overnight.

Snow tapered off around 6 a.m., and it looked like the scheduled two-hour delay for Person County Schools might be unnecessary, but a lot of snow started to come down about 90 minutes later. Roxboro Police Chief David anticipated that change during a briefing before sunrise.

"It's a beautiful morning in Roxboro. Any time it snows, we just enjoy it up here. One of the great things about this city is that the public really follows us on social media and heeds our advice, so we're just asking motorists this morning to drive slow in the snow," Hess said as snow began to accumulate on roofs.

"We'll continue to monitor the snow. We'll continue to push updates out on our Facebook page. Follow us on Twitter @chiefdavidhess," he said.

"Right now road conditions are still safe. They're mostly wet, but if the snow continues to fall like it is, we expect to see road conditions deteriorate."

An 11 a.m. update from Roxboro Police said rising temperatures resulted in snow sticking only to grassy and metal surfaces, and not any of the roads.