Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County sheriff's deputies found a person shot dead in the Brookshire Subdivision on the evening of Wednesday, March 21, authorities said.
Deputies sent to the scene after a shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court found an adult victim unresponsive, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Rescue workers could not resuscitate the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Mark Danial Leshikar, of Fayetteville.
Wednesday evening, detectives were questioning residents at the home where the shooting occurred, deputies said.
No charges have been filed in the shooting.
