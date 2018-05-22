Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters to deploy to Iraq

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - The U.S. Army announced Tuesday the 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters will deploy to Iraq in the fall.

The 18th will replace the 3rd Corps Headquarters.

This is part of a regular rotation in Operation Inherent Resolve., the Army said.

