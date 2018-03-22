Woman hit when person fires through front door of Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Police are trying to figure out who shot through a front door and into a Fayetteville house, hitting a woman inside.

Police say they believe someone with connections to the couple’s house was being targeted, but they’re still trying to find out why.

“Somebody that has some ties to that house may have been the one that the suspect was looking for and that person was not at the house at that time,” said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

Wednesday, the holes where bullets went through the front door and straight into Robert Dalton’s wife were still visible.

CBS 17 News caught up with him rushing to get to the hospital.

He says he was at home with his wife when the shooting happened Monday night. He said he doesn't know what prompted it.

“I don’t have a clue,” said Dalton.

Yvonne Dalton is expected to recover.

“She’s shot in both legs, the bullet is still in there,” said Dalton. “It’s in the hands of the good Lord right now, could’ve been worse."