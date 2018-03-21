Clayton animal hospital employee used stolen info to buy $11K in items

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jennifer Nicole Meadows (Clayton Police)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) - An employee of Clayton Animal Hospital is accused of making more than 200 online purchases using personal information of pet owners from the hopsital and the hospital's owner, town officials said.

Jennifer Nicole Meadows, 30, of Clayton faces 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft after officials said she made $11,760.51 in fraudulent charges.

Meadows ordered items from Amazon such as Coach purses, a Star Wars Chewbacca figure and a Black & Decker cordless drill, officials said.

She was arrested at her home and is being held at the Johnston County Jail under $350,000 bond.

Clayton officials said there could be more victims.

Anyone who may be a client of Clayton Animal Hospital on US 70 Business in Clayton and may suspect suspicious credit card charges, please contact Clayton Police Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.