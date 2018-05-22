Man arrested for trafficking heroin into Edgecombe, Nash counties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marquavius Lucas.

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon the arrest of a man in connection with heroin trafficking in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

Marquavius Lucas is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for selling heroin, and resisting a public officer, a news release said.

An investigation led to a May 14 traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Lucas. The stop yielded 850 bags of heroin with a street value of $6,000, officials said.

The investigation — involving the SBI, Nash County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mount Police Department, and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force — involves multiple persons.

"This is just the first of other arrests to come," the release said. "Drug dealers can't just hop across county lines and city limits to avoid prosecution."

Officials said the investigation has led to the seizure of more than 2,500 bags of heroin.

