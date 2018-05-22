Man arrested for trafficking heroin into Edgecombe, Nash counties
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon the arrest of a man in connection with heroin trafficking in Nash and Edgecombe counties.
Marquavius Lucas is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for selling heroin, and resisting a public officer, a news release said.
An investigation led to a May 14 traffic stop of a vehicle being driven by Lucas. The stop yielded 850 bags of heroin with a street value of $6,000, officials said.
The investigation — involving the SBI, Nash County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mount Police Department, and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force — involves multiple persons.
"This is just the first of other arrests to come," the release said. "Drug dealers can't just hop across county lines and city limits to avoid prosecution."
Officials said the investigation has led to the seizure of more than 2,500 bags of heroin.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED
MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM
WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE
JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors allowed to seek death penalty in Halifax County quadruple murder
- Carrboro police find missing 4-year-old girl
- Raleigh woman accused of defrauding woman of $35K, losing it all at sweepstakes
- $10,000 reward offered for information in 2016 murder of Clayton man
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'Honey, you want to?': NC woman calls procedure to increase sex drive 'magic'
- NC lawmakers file 'red flag bill' in response to school shootings
- Advocates for $15 minimum wage call on NC lawmakers for hike
- North Carolinians describe guardianship as a 'sick, twisted process'
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.