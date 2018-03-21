Man dead, person injured after being found shot inside vehicle in Henderson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man is dead and another person is in the hospital following a shooting that occurred in Henderson Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Police responded to the 400 block of Merriman Street around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had been shot and two people inside who had also been shot.

Police said both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, but one, 23-year-old Darrion Richardson, died from his injuries. The second person who was shot remains in the hospital and is being treated for their injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Henderson Police Department in investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or use the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device.

Callers may remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in criminal acts.