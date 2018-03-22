TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WNCN) - Person County officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the Timberlake community of Person County as deputies assisted in the final stage of an eviction at a home on Antioch Church Road.

A deputy arrived at the home and encountered 56-year-old Kent Earl Pittman on the back porch, according to Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones.

Pittman was holding a handgun to his head when the deputy came upon Pittman.

“He kept telling him to put the gun down," Jones said. "The officer said at one time he actually had it to himself, into his chin, and one time actually standing there with it up in the air.”

The deputy called for assistance which led to 70 minutes of negotiations.

"Some negotiations went on for quite awhile trying to talk the man out of the weapon. It got to a point where the incident occurred, where shots were fired," Jones said. "That’s when we cleared the scene and called SBI in who is still investigating the scene."

Jones said Pittman pointed the gun at an officer.

Three deputies then opened fire on Pittman, Jones said.

“Being on scene and knowing everything that had transpired, and being part of trying to make the plans, I don’t know of anything anybody could have don’t differently than we did,” Jones said.

The deputies who fired their weapons were identified as Lt. Ryan Weaver, Sgt. Michael Rogers, and Sgt. Dustin Harris.

Pittman was transported to the hospital where he later died, Jones confirmed.

The SBI is investigating the incident. Investigators found a note inside Pittman's house that suggested a possible motive.

"It was a note saying, directing, contact my mom, contact my brother," Jones said. "This is my pastor’s number, my work truck, keys, where everything was. It’s sad but knowing everything that was transpiring, he knew yesterday morning what his intentions were.”

Jones said he doesn't expect charges to be filed in the incident but the deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: