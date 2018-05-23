Carrboro police find missing 4-year-old girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ada Fairman-Stokes (Carrboro Police Department)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - UPDATE: Ada Fairman-Stokes was found unharmed, police said.

Carrboro police are asking for the public's help locating a 4-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Police are looking for Ada Fairman-Stokes, who was last seen on Viburnum Way and was wearing a gray Carrboro Farmers Market shirt, police said in social media posts.

If anyone sees Ada or knows where she is they are asked to immediately call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

