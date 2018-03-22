Chapel Hill brothers caught with 4+ kilos of cocaine in truck during traffic stop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manuel and Omar Tadeo (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Two Chapel Hill brothers are facing multiple drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop conducted Tuesday morning in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The traffic stop, which was conducted at the intersection of Highway 70A and Lawrence Road, was part of an active narcotics investigation involving the two men in the truck that was stopped.

Manuel Sanchez Tadeo, 24, of Old Pineview Road, and Omar Sanchez Tadeo, 27, of Old Greensboro Highway, were arrested after the traffic stop resulted in the discovery of four kilograms of cocaine inside their truck.

Both men were arrested and are facing two counts of trafficking cocaine each.

They are both being held in the Orange County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bonds.