Mama Dip's founder dies at 89

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - The orders are still being made and the food is still being served at Mama Dip’s Kitchen in Chapel Hill.

One of the most popular restaurants in the town is not slowing down, despite the owner, Mildred Council, also known as Mama Dip, passing away Sunday.

Her family says she died from a heart attack. She was 89 years old.

“She was a good woman,” said Geary Council, Mama Dips’s oldest son. “She gave to everybody.”

He says running the restaurant is now a family business.

“Her biggest dream was for all her children to work together,” he said.

The awards posted on the wall in the restaurant, pictures with past presidents, and donations to 75 charities, Geary Council says, shows the impact his mother had on this world.

While the customers keep coming, there’s one face he’s going to miss seeing around, that’s his mother, Mama Dip.

“I miss her laughing and joking with me all the time,” he said. “She called me Geary Wang and she always messed with me. She picked on me about my belly, ‘You eat too much boy.”

The restaurant opened in 1976.

At some point over the 40 years, each of her eight children worked there.

Their goal now is to keep it going.

