Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Chapel Hill apartments

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - A 21-year-old man is in jail and charged with murder following his arrest Monday night in connection with the murder of 52-year-old man at a Chapel Hill apartment complex on May 17, police said.

Keon Tramel Council was arrested Monday night by Chapel Hill police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, officials said. Council is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mark David Stiles outside the apartments at Camelot Village.

“I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our investigators who worked around the clock this weekend to identify and capture the suspect,” said Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue in a press release. “I am grateful to all the people who helped us get a dangerous person off the streets of our community.”

Council was transported to Orange County Jail where he is being held on a $1.25 million secured bond.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of a dispute between Council and Stiles and was not a random act.

