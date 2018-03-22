MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) - A Mebane-based maker of fire-protection devices is facing its second major recall in months.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday announced that Kidde is recalling nearly half a million smoke detectors sold in the U.S. and Canada.

RELATED: Full Kidde recall notice

The detectors were made in China and sold at stores including Walmart and The Home Depot and online, including on Amazon.com, from September 2016 to January 2018.

"A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke," federal authorities wrote.

The recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010. Consumers with those models are urged to take them down and look through the opening in the side for a yellow cap. If they spot the cap, they should contact Kidde for a free replacement.

Last fall, the company recalled more than 40 million fire extinguishers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The case involved fire extinguishers made as far back as 1973. In that case, there was a report of at least one death, along with hundreds of failures of the fire extinguishers.

The smoke detector defect is not tied to any deaths, according to federal authorities. The company has only received one report of the problem. In that case, it was spotted before the detector was installed.