Prosecutors allowed to seek death penalty in Halifax County quadruple murder

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) - A Halifax County judge approved the prosecution's requests to seek the death penalty against three of four men charged in the August 2017 quadruple murder in Enfield.

Prosecutors want to pursue the death penalty for all four suspects but the judge couldn't grant the request for one suspect since their lawyer wasn't present Wednesday.

Dontayvious Devonte Cotton, 24, Keyon Quarice West, 23, and James Edward Powell, 25, both of Roanoke Rapids, and Matthew Simms, of Enfield, are all in the killings, according to authorities.

Authorities say James and Janice Harris and James and Peggy Whitley were playing cards in a home when they were shot and killed on Aug. 21, 2017.

Authorities believe the home was specifically targeted and that the killings were gang-related.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

