BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man has been charged with assaulting a handicapped person at a developmental center in Butner where he worked, according to Danny Roberts, the Town of Butner's public safety chief.

Amadou Kalleh, 42, of Windy Hollow Court, faces one count of felony assault on a handicapped person for an incident that occurred on March 10, Roberts said. Kalleh is accused of kicking a 39-year-old client three times at the Murdoch Developmental Center around 8:30 p.m.

The assault was caught on camera, Roberts said.

After reviewing footage, Butner Public Safety Detective Sgt. NL Williams obtained a warrant for Kalleh's arrest on the felony assault charge.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on March 16 and Kalleh was arrested and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out, records show.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement to CBS 17 regarding the assault: