Raleigh man assaulted handicapped person at developmental center, officials say
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man has been charged with assaulting a handicapped person at a developmental center in Butner where he worked, according to Danny Roberts, the Town of Butner's public safety chief.
Amadou Kalleh, 42, of Windy Hollow Court, faces one count of felony assault on a handicapped person for an incident that occurred on March 10, Roberts said. Kalleh is accused of kicking a 39-year-old client three times at the Murdoch Developmental Center around 8:30 p.m.
The assault was caught on camera, Roberts said.
After reviewing footage, Butner Public Safety Detective Sgt. NL Williams obtained a warrant for Kalleh's arrest on the felony assault charge.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on March 16 and Kalleh was arrested and placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out, records show.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement to CBS 17 regarding the assault:
Ensuring the safety and care of patients in our state-operated health care facilities is the top priority of DHHS. After an incident involving a patient at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, DHHS immediately investigated and reported an assault to Butner Public Safety.
Since then, the employee (Amadou Kalleh) has been placed on investigatory leave with pay. We are thankful for the quick action taken by our staff as well as Butner Public Safety that helped us ensure a safe environment and quality care for all our patients.
Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, NC is one of three state operated developmental centers, primarily serving 25 counties of the Central Region. Murdoch provides services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), complex behavioral challenges and or medical conditions whose clinical treatment needs cannot be supported in the community. Murdoch operates four specialty programs including children and adolescents programs which are available for individuals residing in all regions of the state."
Previous
Bomb threat was not meant for...
Next
Chapel Hill brothers caught with 4+...
More Stories
North Carolina News Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NC lawmakers meet on school safety
- Strong opinions on both sides as public debates moving Confederate monuments out of Raleigh
- Raleigh mom shares heartbreaking story of teen's death in opioid overdose crisis
- NC woman charged with revenge porn