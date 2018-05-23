911 callers reported armed man before controversial Raleigh arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Calls made to 911 before a man said he was assaulted by law enforcement show callers complained of a possibly armed man standing in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard.

Kyron Hinton said he was beaten by police during his arrest on Raleigh Boulevard on April 3.

Before that arrest, several people called 911 to report an armed man standing in the street.

RELATED: 2 troopers, Wake deputy indicted in Raleigh man's assault

"He's screaming something and he's holding a gun or what definitely looks like a gun," one caller said. "I guess I figured just to let cops know in case it is a gun."

Another caller also said they believed the man in the road was armed.

“There’s a man standing in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard. It looks like he has a gun to his wrist,” the caller said.

A third caller reported the man was wearing all black and feared the man was going to get hit by a car.

According to an arrest warrant, Hinton was stopped for causing a public disturbance. It said he was yelling and screaming and implying he had a gun.

Raleigh police, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Wake County sheriff's deputies responded to the call where Hinton was arrested.

PREVIOUS: SBI investigating Raleigh man's claim of excessive force by police

Hinton ignored commands to get on the ground, and physically resisted when the officers handcuffed him, warrants say. Hinton also hit the K-9, Loki, in the head and face.

Hinton denied those reports during a conversation with CBS 17 in late April.

Court documents show he spent four days at WakeMed before being brought to jail.

Hinton was charged with three misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and assault on a law enforcement animal.

The Wake County district attorney dismissed those charges May 7.

On May 15, two state troopers, Tabitha Davis and Michael G. Blake, were indicted on assault with deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and willfully failing to discharge duties in connection with Hinton's arrest.

The K-9 deputy, Cameron Broadwell, was indicted for willfully failing to discharge duties, assault with deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED

MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM

WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE

JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE