Authorities obtain warrants to look into former Wake County official's resort trips
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities have obtained warrants to look into a former Wake County register of deeds' resort trips.
Trial date set for former Wake County Register of Deeds
Former county Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is accused of embezzling more than $900,000 after an audit showed unaccounted transactions totaling more than $2.3 million between May 2008 and February 2018, affidavits said.
Investigators now are looking into her financial past as it pertains to trips to resorts in the Outer Banks and in Florida. Documents showed that Riddick's credit card statements showed transactions from between 2010 and 2016 that were charged to Sanderling Resort in Duck.
Read part of the warrant dealing with Sanderling Resort
Credit card statements also turned up charges to South Seas Island Resort in Captiva Island, Florida. Those charges are from between 2011 and 2016, the affidavits show.
Read part of the warrant dealing with South Seas Island Resort
Riddick was charged on Dec. 13, 2017 with six counts of embezzlement of funds by public officers and trustees. Investigators believe these search warrants may produce evidence of the crimes.
