Bomb threat was not meant for Heritage Middle, Wake Forest officials say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bomb-sniffing dogs sweeping Heritage Middle and Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Collen Quigley/CBS 17

WAKE FOREST (WNCN) - Wake Forest officials said a bomb threat made to Heritage Middle School on Tuesday came from outside of the U.S. and was intended for a different school.

Wake Forest police are assisting law enforcement agencies in those jurisdictions in an effort to locate and arrest the person responsible.

The threat was intended for a school in Florida, officials said.

Heritage High School, Heritage Middle School and Heritage Elementary School were on lockdown Tuesday because of a threat called earlier Tuesday morning, school and police officials confirmed.

Someone called in about 8:30 a.m. saying they were going to deliver a bomb to Heritage Middle later in the day, according to a Wake Forest town spokesman.

No one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings while the school was on lockdown but classes went on as scheduled.

Tuesday evening, officials said "explosive detection dogs" were performing sweeps of Heritage middle and elementary schools.

All after-school activities at Heritage Middle School and Heritage Elementary School were canceled for Tuesday.

The investigation into this incident continues, but at this time there are no suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.