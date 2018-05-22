Clean up crews busy after Crabtree Creek surges more than 10 feet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Monday night flooding kept clean up crews busy Tuesday in anticipation of additional storms Wednesday.

Crabtree Creek surged more than 10 feet in under an hour after the area received more than three and a half inches of rain. Engineers from the City of Raleigh's Stormwater Management Division were out in the field Tuesday morning checking high-water marks and dams.

"They're working today to ensure that those systems are flowing freely in the anticipation of more water tomorrow," said Blair Hinkle, the city's Assistant Engineering Services Director.

Hinkle said the sudden downpours Monday were extremely uncommon. He said all creeks flood, but Crabtree Creek has a fairly large drainage area.

"It's a relatively small channel, so the creek responds very quickly to a rain event. As you saw last night, I think that after receiving that three inches of rain or so, three and a half inches of rain, the creek rose about 10 feet. That's certainly a challenging situation, particularly for those properties that find themselves within the floodplain," Hinkle said.

A big piece of property in that area is Crabtree Valley Mall. Crews there spent Tuesday morning plowing through and picking up pieces of debris which washed all over the lower level parking lots. Several hundred spaces were blocked off with yellow tape, which sent some customers out of their way to weave around in search of spots.

"It's kind of discouraging, honestly, to even try and find parking at this point. There's boots in the road, there's shoes, there was an oil container," shopper Kierra Angell said.

Flooding at the mall is something Angell has seen several times over the years, including when she was a child and water rose well above the tires of her mother's car.

"She was supposed to be on the top floor that day, and she was parked on the bottom for the first time ever, and it rained, and her car was flooded, so it wasn't a good time," she said. "I think that for this to happen this many times, they need to get it under control. I'm not sure what they should do."

Crabtree Valley Mall marketing director Brian Asbill said there have been various measures taken through the years to help manage creek levels, which he said reduced the number of incidents. He said mall staff monitor the water levels and respond as necessary.

"We try to block off lower lots when enough lead time permits that to be done," Asbill said.

"The biggest issue last night was how much rain the area received in such a short time. That keeps the mall from being able to deploy some measures because the water accumulates so quickly."

Part of their plan includes flood warning announcements broadcast through the mall's intercom system to alert shoppers. There are also flood gates at the mall entrances and exits as a final precaution.

Asbill said no water entered the mall Monday night. He said the level of water in the parking lots was lower than seen during some of the previous flash floods to hit the mall.

The City of Raleigh's Stormwater Management Division said floodplain areas like Crabtree Creek are expected to flood when large amounts of rain fall in a short period of time.

"Floodplains are an essential part of the creek system and help improve the quality of Raleigh’s waterways by cleaning and storing stormwater runoff," Engineering Services communication analyst Kristin Freeman said.

"If we did not have the floodplain, impacts from heavy storms would be more widespread because excess water in a stream would go directly downstream instead of fanning out over streambanks."

She and Hinkle said Raleigh engineers continually improve regulations for new developments in floodplains, he City continually improves regulations for new development within the floodplain. Current regulations help protect floodplains and public safety. Properties built prior to the 1970s when these regulations were not in place are more likely to experience flooding.

