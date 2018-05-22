Community remembers church deacon and woman killed in Wake County crash

A church mission trip turned tragic Sunday night.

The deadly crash in northern Wake County took the lives of two people, the driver of an SUV, 62-year-old Deborah Powell and a passenger in a church van, 84-year-old William Clayton.

“It lets you know that life is very short and very precious so you should live each moment as if it’s your last,” said Charles Forte, a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Smithfield.

Members of the church were headed home to Smithfield Sunday night when the trip took a turn.

Authorities say the church van hit a deer, and then the driver lost control of the van, hit an SUV head-on and then flipped. The driver of the SUV ran off the road after being hit and became submerged in water.

“In times like these we bond and pull together, but we’re very saddened to hear about that, but like everything with God, we will heal and we will go on,” said Forte.

The driver of the van, Deborah Powell died at the scene. 84-year-old William Clayton also lost his life in the crash Sunday night.

“We can’t grieve like others grieve,” said William Clayton, the son of Deacon William Clayton. “We believe this is part of God's plan, so we honor what has done in our father’s life.”

Deacon Clayton’s children say they aren’t grieving, they are celebrating. They say their father’s best known for being the 4H agent in Johnston County for nearly 30 years.

“Our father believed that he could really change the world through 4H and his lasting impacting is on the thousands upon thousands of lives he was able to truly touch so that we think is his lasting legacy,” Clayton said.

Members of the church say Deacon William Clayton had a green thumb. They say he was responsible for creating a community garden at the church.

“Even as a spiritual officer at a church, as a deacon, he used his talents in agriculture to do the community garden,” Clayton said.

Clayton’s son says the group traveled to the Central Children's Home of North Carolina in Oxford Sunday to help the children who live there. He says his father died doing what he did best.

“That’s the way he would’ve wanted to go; helping others,” said his son.

