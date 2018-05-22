RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Severe storms rolling through the area Monday night caused road closures.

FURTHER COVERAGE: Flash Flood Warning issued for Wake County

Raleigh Firefighters said they had six water rescues that required walking out to the stuck cars and walking the drivers back out. They centered on the Glenwood Road to Lead Mine Road area.

No boats were needed, and no injuries were reported.

Local authorities reported flash flooding in northwest Raleigh at 8:36 p.m. Up to three inches of rain had already fallen in the area.

They also said that four vehicles had been stranded in water near the intersection of Leesville and Millbrook roads.

Newton Road at Six Forks Road is completely washed out. Neighbors at Sandy Creek said they have no water, according to CBS 17's Colleen Quigley.

Traffic was affected in numerous areas. The following roads were closed because of flash flooding:

Interstate 440 west near Six Forks Road (reopened around 9:30 p.m.)

I-440 at Glenwood Avenue

Creedmoor Road and Glenwood Avenue

West Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road

Honeycutt Road between Durant Road and Colworth Road

A flash flood warning for Wake County ended around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for southeastern Orange County and southern Durham County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

2 DEAD, 12 INJURED AFTER CHURCH VAN HITS DEER, SLAMS INTO 2 VEHICLES IN WAKE COUNTY

2 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED AFTER DAD DRIVES SUV INTO NC RESTAURANT, OFFICIALS SAY

$90M WORTH OF METH FOUND IN TRUCK'S FUEL TANK, HARNETT COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY

STUDENT INJURED AS JOHNSTON COUNTY BUS COLLIDES WITH 2 CARS

GIRL, 5, LOSES LEG AFTER BEING SUCKED UNDER LAWN MOWER