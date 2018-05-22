Wake County News

Flash flooding leads to road closures, water rescues in the Triangle

May 21, 2018

May 22, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Severe storms rolling through the area Monday night caused road closures.

Raleigh Firefighters said they had six water rescues that required walking out to the stuck cars and walking the drivers back out. They centered on the Glenwood Road to Lead Mine Road area.

No boats were needed, and no injuries were reported.

Local authorities reported flash flooding in northwest Raleigh at 8:36 p.m. Up to three inches of rain had already fallen in the area.

They also said that four vehicles had been stranded in water near the intersection of Leesville and Millbrook roads. 

Newton Road at Six Forks Road is completely washed out. Neighbors at Sandy Creek said they have no water, according to CBS 17's Colleen Quigley. 

Traffic was affected in numerous areas. The following roads were closed because of flash flooding:

  • Interstate 440 west near Six Forks Road (reopened around 9:30 p.m.)
  • I-440 at Glenwood Avenue
  • Creedmoor Road and Glenwood Avenue
  • West Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road
  • Honeycutt Road between Durant Road and Colworth Road

A flash flood warning for Wake County ended around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for southeastern Orange County and southern Durham County.

