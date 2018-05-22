Massive sinkhole swallows part of Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A massive sinkhole has closed Newton Road following a night of heavy rains.

The hole, which is 20 to 25 feet deep, has closed the entire road.

One of two pipes running under the road collapsed and another became blocked. Water pouring from those pipes eroded soil under the road.

A gas line is also under the road but remains intact.

It could take up to a month for repairs to be finalized, officials said. A detour is in place.

Newton Road connects Falls of Neuse and Six Forks roads.

CBS 17 meteorologist Erin Clanahan said Monday night's storms dropped 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in the area.

