MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning near the Wake-Durham County line, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities were called to the area of I-540 WB between Interstate 40 and N.C. Highway 54 after 5:30 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck call.

Officials would not confirm that a person was killed, but a CBS 17 crew on the scene reported a body in the road.

All lanes were closed for more than four hours, but traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released and authorities have not said if anyone will be charged in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED

MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM

WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE

JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE