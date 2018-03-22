RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Police say a Raleigh mom had her baby smoke "a marijuana blunt," according to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 on Wednesday, March 21.

The arrest was prompted by a video of the act that was posted to Facebook, police said. People started posting the video to the Raleigh Police Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane, has been charged by Raleigh Police with two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple possession of marijuana, warrants show.

"I was totally flabbergasted over the simple fact that I saw that baby smoking," said neighbor Sean Price "The bad thing about it is I've seen that baby, said hi to the baby, touched that baby, because I have a little daughter of my own, so I interacted with her."

Price says he often would see Lofton and her baby in their neighborhood, and said the mom seemed friendly and attentive.

"She seemed like a regular good girl. I never expected that. Totally I never expected that coming from her," Price said.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, according to the warrants. The baby was a year old at the time.

Lofton's bond was set at $100,000, according to online booking records. As of Wednesday evening, she was still in the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby is with Wake County Child Protective Services, police said.

"At then end of the day it's sad for the baby," said Price.

Other neighbors said they hope mom and baby get help.

"I would just love to fellowship with her and just talk to her and guide her through that and help her out," said Shamel Pittman.

On Facebook, Raleigh Police thank those who alerted them to the video.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said police Lt. Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."