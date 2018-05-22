Raleigh police respond to city hall following 'disturbance'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police and firefighters were on scene at city hall Monday morning in response to a "disturbance," officials confirmed.

The section of Hargett Street by the Avery C. Upchurch Municipal Complex, between McDowell and Dawson streets, was blocked off while authorities invesitgated.

CBS 17's Lauren Haviland said police with K-9s could be seen outside the complex.

The building was not evacuated.

Units cleared the scene around 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

