Raleigh woman accused of defrauding woman of $35K, losing it all at sweepstakes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh woman is accused of defrauding an elderly or disabled woman of more than $35,000 and losing all of the money at sweepstakes businesses, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Stephanie Lee Moore, 43, of 2515 Glascock St., is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one felony count of exploiting disabled/elderly trust.

According to court documents, the crimes lasted from July 1, 2017 until Feb. 8. Moore is accused of using the victim's debit card to withdraw money at a sweepstakes ATM on two occasions. On the first occasion, Moore is accused of obtaining $22,893 from the victim's account and then gambling it all away at the business. She is then accused of doing the same thing again and losing $12,160 at the sweepstakes.

Moore is accused of defrauding the victim of a total of $35,053.

Moore was arrested on Tuesday and transported to the Wake County Detention Center where she was given a $25,000 secured bond. Moore was able to bond out.

