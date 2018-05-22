SWAT on scene as shooting under investigation in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Police, SWAT and an armored vehicle responded to the scene of a shooting in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man was shot in the elbow in the 3800 block of Lupton Circle around 10:15 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Raleigh police, along with officers in full SWAT gear and carrying assault-style rifles, responded to the scene and spread out in the area. An armored police vehicle showed up on scene around 11:15 a.m.

A CBS 17 crew on scene reports that a man was arrested near the scene, but the man has not been identified and it's not clear if they're connected to the shooting or not.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

