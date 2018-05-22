Teen burglary suspect found hiding in dryer, Garner police say

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) - Garner police said a 17-year-old burglary suspect was found hiding in a clothes dryer during a break-in at a home on Scarlet Green Court.

Gabriel Brooks and Michael Noyce, both 17, were each charged with second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering following the burglary, Garner police said.

One of the suspects was found hiding in a dryer in the upstairs laundry room.

Noyce was also charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, arrest records show.

Court records show Noyce lives a little more than a mile from the scene of the burglary.

Garner police said officers are still investigating.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

