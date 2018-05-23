Wake County Schools set to name new superintendent Wednesday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - Students and parents will learn Wednesday who the Wake County Public School System selected as as the district's new superintendent.

The district has 160,000 students and thousands of teachers, which means there are a lot of families who will be impacted by the next person in line to become the Wake County Schools superintendent.

The retirement of Jim Merrill was somewhat of a surprise to the Wake County School Board.

He made the announcement and ended his term in February.

During his time, we've heard from educators who were and are frustrated with old infrastructure, class size mandates and overall underfunded classrooms.

Before Merrill, Tony Tata briefly served as superintendent, but his term quickly became politicized and he was voted out of office.

Whoever assumes the responsibilities that come with being superintendent will have to answer major concerns and expectations from educators and families.

The school board is expected to meet at 3:30 p.m. to make the announcement in a special meeting.

