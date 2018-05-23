Wake County Schools set to name new superintendent Wednesday
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - Students and parents will learn Wednesday who the Wake County Public School System selected as as the district's new superintendent.
The district has 160,000 students and thousands of teachers, which means there are a lot of families who will be impacted by the next person in line to become the Wake County Schools superintendent.
The retirement of Jim Merrill was somewhat of a surprise to the Wake County School Board.
He made the announcement and ended his term in February.
During his time, we've heard from educators who were and are frustrated with old infrastructure, class size mandates and overall underfunded classrooms.
Before Merrill, Tony Tata briefly served as superintendent, but his term quickly became politicized and he was voted out of office.
Whoever assumes the responsibilities that come with being superintendent will have to answer major concerns and expectations from educators and families.
The school board is expected to meet at 3:30 p.m. to make the announcement in a special meeting.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
'HONEY, YOU WANT TO?': NC WOMAN CALLS PROCEDURE TO INCREASE SEX DRIVE 'MAGIC'
MAN ACCUSED OF LEADING NC TROOPER ON CHASE THAT ENDED IN FATAL CRASH NOW IN CUSTODY
SC STATE PLAYER WHOSE HEART STOPPED MID-GAME RETURNS TO PNC ARENA TO HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS
NORTH CAROLINIANS DESCRIBE GUARDIANSHIP AS A 'SICK, TWISTED PROCESS'
MASSIVE SINKHOLE SWALLOWS PART OF RALEIGH ROAD
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors allowed to seek death penalty in Halifax County quadruple murder
- Carrboro police find missing 4-year-old girl
- Raleigh woman accused of defrauding woman of $35K, losing it all at sweepstakes
- $10,000 reward offered for information in 2016 murder of Clayton man
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'Honey, you want to?': NC woman calls procedure to increase sex drive 'magic'
- NC lawmakers file 'red flag bill' in response to school shootings
- Advocates for $15 minimum wage call on NC lawmakers for hike
- North Carolinians describe guardianship as a 'sick, twisted process'
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.