Zebulon man threatened to detonate bombs at mobile home park, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) - A 30-year-old Zebulon man faces charges after officials said he threatened to detonate bombs at a mobile home park and kill a police officer.

On March 18 around 2 a.m., Zebulon police responded to Westside Mobile Home Park after a bomb threat was made to the area.

The caller said explosives had been placed in the vicinity of the park but did not list specific locations, police said.

Law enforcement responded but did not find an suspicious items.

On March 19, someone called 911 around 10:15 p.m. saying explosives have been places at the same mobile home park.

The caller also said he was waiting in the woodline and was going to kill a responding officer.

Once again, no suspects or suspicious items were found.

Following what Zebulon police said was an intense investigation, Dustin Lamont Bettis Jr., of Westside Cirlce in Zebulon was arrested and charged in connection with the threats.

He was charged with two counts of making false bomb reports and one count communication threats against a police officer.

He is being held under $1 million bond.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.