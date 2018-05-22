CPS worker smelled 'burnt marijuana' inside Texas home where baby died

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) - A search of an in-home day care in northwest Austin, Texas where a 5-month-old child died last week, led authorities to marijuana and a bong in the home's master bedroom, according to a search warrant.

Around 8:34 a.m. Thursday, May 17, Williamson County Sheriff's deputies went to a home on the 7900 block of Truman Cove for an unresponsive baby. A deputy and medics performed CPR on the child for an hour before the baby died.

A member of Child Protective Services examined the home and told police he smelled "burnt marijuana" upstairs. He saw a pack-in-play closed in the master bedroom and found a green glass bong on a shelf 6 feet off the ground in a closet, as well as a bag with a "green leafy substance" inside that he and an officer determined was marijuana.

The day care on Truman Cove has a permit that was issued on June 13, 2012, according to records from the Health and Human Services Commission. The permit allows the operator to care for up to three children who aren't related to her. A spokesperson for the agency said the child care provider has not been involved with any previous investigations.

The baby's cause of death has not been released at this time.

