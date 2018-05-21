Man accused of groping woman, peeing on seat on Frontier Airlines flight

DENVER, Colo. (WCBD/CNN) - A flight leaving Denver, bound for Charleston, South Carolina, turned into an unexpected ordeal for passengers and the flight crew.

When Frontier Airlines Flight 864 left Denver on Thursday bound for Charleston, passengers tell us it started out perfectly.

"I got a seat on the back of the plane where I could just lay down and fall asleep," said Emily, a passenger on the flight.

But two hours into the flight, she said she woke up to a woman screaming "if this man touches me one more f***ing time I'll f***ing kill him," Emily explained.

A man suspected of being drunk grabbed the woman sitting next to him.

"He was out of his mind," Emily recalled. "Like he couldn't speak. He was mumbling. This man was extremely intoxicated," she added.

The flight crew reportedly moved him to the back. "They told me to move over a little bit just in case he tries to reach over and grab me," Emily remembers.

That's when she says her flight turned into a nightmare.

"He starts to pee and urinate on the seat in front of him," she acknowledged. "And I scream, 'He's f***ing peeing! He's peeing! Oh my god!' And the flight attendant doesn't even acknowledge him at first. Acknowledges me and says you need to calm down and stop cursing,"

She says she was then moved to the front of the plane, her bag fees were waived and she was a given a $200 voucher.

She says Frontier needed to do more. "I think they handled it extremely poorly. Someone should have sat with him," Emily added.

Frontier airlines released the following statement about the incident.

The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities - Frontier Airlines statement"

After the flight was over, Emily took a photo of a man who appears to be the same person — in handcuffs being walked through the airport by Police.

