Man arrested after forest worker finds 'gingerbread house' full of child porn

NORTH BEND, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) - Washington State authorities say they were led to Daniel Wood of Mill Creek, after finding explicit photographs of children inside of what looked like a gingerbread house.

The gingerbread house was in an isolated section of the Snoqualmie National Forest. It was constructed eight feet above the ground.

A detective described it as "an elaborate treehouse that resembled a fairy or gingerbread house.”

According to court documents, child pornography adorned the walls. Many of the images had been framed and screwed into the structure.

Some of the pictures showed young girls in "fairy-like" depictions.

The case went to the FBI and a big break came when a search and rescue volunteer provided a license plate for an SUV often seen parked at the trailhead.

Investigators say they recovered thousands of sexually explicit photos and videos of children from Wood’s residence.

Wood is now charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they took items from the cabin that could contain DNA samples and fingerprints.

An FBI laboratory analyzed the DNA from a cup used by Wood and from samples found in the treehouse.

Court documents show strong support that the samples match.

Copyright 2018 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.