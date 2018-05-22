Missing Illinois Man's Body Found in Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KARK) - UPDATE: A body recovered in the Arkansas River Monday afternoon has been identified as missing 28-year-old Brennen Willis, of Illinois, Little Rock Police say.

Willis was last seen around 10:30 Saturday night and was reported missing by family on Sunday.

Family say he went for a run in the downtown area and never came back to their hotel.

Police have not yet reported cause of death.

Wedding celebrations become a desperate search for a family visiting Little Rock after their 28-year-old son disappeared overnight.

Brennen Willis, who also goes by Bryn, was last seen by his family around 10:30 Saturday night. They say he went for a run in the downtown area and never came back to their hotel.

Susan Willis, spent all Sunday searching the city for her son.

"I'm scared out of my mind," she said. "Something is wrong. He would never just leave or do anything. He'd want to be with us."

It was supposed to be a weekend getaway. The family drove in from Illinois for a friend's wedding Saturday night.

Brennen's brother Rick said they debated going to a bar after the ceremony but never did. Instead, Brennen went on a run.

"He came into our room to get his shoes and that's the last we saw him," Rick said. "A little weird that he was running at night in a strange city, but he was trying to relieve some stress, but nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the time."

The family says Brennan left the River Market Courtyard Marriot wearing an orange t-shirt, green athletic shorts and sneakers. The last time his family heard from Brennen, was when his mom called him to check in around 11:30 p.m.

"I said, 'are you okay?' He said, 'yes, I'm running.' And it sounded like he was running," Susan explained.

Pictures posted on Brennen's Snapchat show he was outside Robinson Theater and along the Broadway Street bridge heading towards North Little Rock.

The family was set to leave Little Rock at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. They say this is out of character for Brennen, who is usually very responsive. Now their calls to Brennan keep going to voicemail and texts are left unanswered.

"I'm just afraid at this point, it's been long enough where I'm worried," Rick added.

The family keeps retracing the steps Brennen took, hoping to find any sign of him.

"You can imagine what my worst fear is," Susan said. "I just want to see him again. I just hope he's alive and he's okay."

Little Rock Police put out a flyer with pictures of Brennen Sunday night asking for help finding him. Officers searched the River Market area when the family first reported Brennen missing around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They're asking anyone who may have seen Brennen or something that could help their search, to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

