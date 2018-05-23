Police: Mom uses 12-year-old son to help shoplift from Connecticut grocery store
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A woman was arrested on Saturday for using her 12-year-old son to help her shoplift from a Meriden, Connecticut grocery store.
Police say Erica Maisonet shoplifted more than $700 worth of merchandise from Stop & Shop by putting the items into a bag that her 12-year-old son was carrying. She also had an old receipt.
Maisonet was caught when the store alarm went off as her son walked out of the store.
Maisonet was charged with larceny and risk of injury by impairing the morals of a minor.
