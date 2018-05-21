Police: Teen arrested for bringing BB gun to school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Destiny Ryan. Courtesy of WTNH)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police said teenage girl was arrested for bringing a BB gun to school in Shelton, Connecticut on Monday.

Police say officers responded to Shelton High School at 120 Meadow Street, after school officials were alerted by students that 18-year-old Destiny Ryan was showing what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in the girl's bathroom.

Officers say they were already on scene for an unrelated matter and approached Ryan.

According to police, Ryan admitted to them that she had a gun and handed officers her book bag, which contained a loaded black BB gun that resembled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Ryan was then arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

