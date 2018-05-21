National News

Police: Teen arrested for bringing BB gun to school

Posted: May 21, 2018 05:08 PM EDT

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police said teenage girl was arrested for bringing a BB gun to school in Shelton, Connecticut on Monday.

Police say officers responded to Shelton High School at 120 Meadow Street, after school officials were alerted by students that 18-year-old Destiny Ryan was showing what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in the girl's bathroom. 

Officers say they were already on scene for an unrelated matter and approached Ryan.

According to police, Ryan admitted to them that she had a gun and handed officers her book bag, which contained a loaded black BB gun that resembled a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. 

Ryan was then arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace. She was released on a $2,500 bond. 

