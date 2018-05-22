West Virginia man arrested for abusing 2-year-old child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Lemasters (Courtesy of WBOY)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - A Morgantown, West Virginia man was arrested for injuring a child.

Andrew Lemasters, 23, is accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

A woman told deputies that Lemasters hit her child and abused him for making too much noise. She also told deputies Lemasters wrapped a dish towel around the child's throat until the boy's face turned pink and shoved the child down on his face, which bruised him.

Deputies said they observed bruising on the child's head, pink marks around his neck and an abrasion on the child's left cheek, which was consistent with the woman's statement.

Lemasters is charged with child abuse causing injury.

