What we know about Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Anthony Conditt

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - The suspected Austin serial bomber died following a confrontation with police Wednesday, March 21.

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, detonated a bomb in his vehicle as SWAT officers closed in, approaching the car in a ditch off Interstate 35 near Old Settlers Boulevard ,officials said. One of the officers was thrown back and had minor injuries, while another one fired at Conditt.

Records show Conditt's name on a home in Travis County near Pflugerville that he and his father may have bought in February 2017. He lived at the home with two male roommates. His parents home is also in downtown Pflugerville.

Conditt does not have any criminal records in Central Texas. Abbott confirmed the suspect was unemployed and had not been in the military.

Austin Community College records show Conditt was a student there from 2010-2012 but did not graduate, however, he left the college in good academic standing. His declared major was Business Administration. His mother's Facebook page indicates he was homeschooled.

Police say they believe Conditt is responsible for the series of bombings that have taken place in Austin and at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, since March 2. Two people have died and five were injured in the blasts.

Employment history

KXAN Investigators have learned Conditt previously worked in computer repair and most recently worked for Crux Manufacturing, a Pflugerville robotics and mechanical company which specializes in "exotic" materials.

Earlier today, NBC News reported the bombs were constructed with foreign and "exotic" batteries purchased online. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Conditt's Austin Community College ID photo where he attended from 2010-2012. (Austin Community College)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Conditt's Austin Community College ID photo where he attended from 2010-2012. (Austin Community College)

KXAN Investigators spoke with both the owner and another Crux employee, asking for confirmation of Conditt's employment and why he was fired last fall. Both declined to answer our questions, saying they'd have to check with law enforcement before commenting further.

Political views

As a student, Conditt kept a blog as part of a class assignment. In posts from 2012, he argued against gay marriage, in favor of the death penalty and against releasing terrorists from Guantanamo Bay.

Conditt describes himself on his blog saying: