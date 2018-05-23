'Honey, you want to?': NC woman calls procedure to increase sex drive 'magic'

WECT Patient Stacey Towne speaks with Sara Tennant at Coastal Urology (WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly half of women ages 30 to 50 have experienced low sex drive at some point.

However, there are treatments that can help.

Stacey Towne, 46, knew there was more to her exhaustion than just being a busy mother of five.

Her husband heard an ad on the radio for Coastal Urology’s Women’s Institute for Sexual Health in Wilmington. That’s when she made a life-changing phone call.

Tests showed her low libido and energy level were due to a lack of testosterone.

“My testosterone was so low it affected my entire day,” Towne said.

Sara Tennant, PA-C, at Coastal Urology explained why women need this male sex hormone.

“Women make testosterone naturally in their bodies just like men do but nowhere near the amount men do but we still need it,” Tennant said. “We start to lose our hormones in our 30s and usually by 50s they are depleted. Most people think of hormone replacement as estrogen but that’s not the only thing we need to replace. Testosterone is responsible for energy, mood, overall sense of wellbeing as well as your sex drive.”

Tennant said there are creams to help boost a woman’s testosterone, but more women are opting for a testosterone pellet, which is implanted under the skin in a quick, 5-minute, outpatient procedure.

Towne had that procedure and said it’s been “magic.”

“For me, this is above and beyond anything I could have asked for,” she said. “We have a big family, so it’s not like we didn’t before but now, it’s enjoyable and I’m the one who says, ‘Hey, honey, you want to?’”

She said she feels more energetic throughout the day. Towne said she recommends the procedure for other women experiencing low libido.

Tennant said she wants women to know if you have a low sex drive, there’s something you can do about it.

“I don’t think women are aware that there’s another treatment other than relax and have a glass of wine,” Tennant said. “It’s really nice to let women know there is an option for them. Men have Viagra; men have options and now women do too. I think a lot of the times, it’s not being spoken about.”

Tennant said though, testosterone treatment is not approved by the FDA for women.

She said that’s because the use of testosterone is not extensively studied in women.

There can be side effects, including hair growth and a lowering of the voice.

The treatment is surprisingly affordable. Insurance covers the blood work and tests leading up to the procedure. Patients have to spend out of pocket for co-pay and $40 a pellet. Tennant said most women need two pellets implanted.

