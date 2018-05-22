Alert issued for missing young NC woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hailey Dawn Greenstein

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - An alert has been issued for a missing endangered North Carolina woman, officials said.

The Silver Alert was issued around 7 p.m. Monday for Hailey Dawn Greenstein, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Greenstein, 21, was last seen in Jacksonville walking southbound U.S. 17 officials said.

Greenstein is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, officials said.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, blue backpack, gray sweatshirt tied around her waist and tan khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Greenstein should call J. Parker or V. Longale at the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000.

