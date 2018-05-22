Cape Fear Serpentarium says it is 'permanently closed'

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Dean Ripa and Regina Ripa in photos from WECT. Dean Ripa had survived 12 venomous snake bites, the business website said.

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Dean Ripa and Regina Ripa in photos from WECT. Dean Ripa had survived 12 venomous snake bites, the business website said.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Serpentarium in downtown Wilmington is closing, according to an announcement on the serpentarium's Facebook page.

The business "is now permanently closed and being dismantled at this very moment" read the Facebook post that was shared around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"Despite our best efforts in trying to keep this attraction for Wilmington, this plan to sell the serpentarium was already in motion – unbeknownst to us," the post read.

Larry "Dean" Ripa, who owned the serpentarium, was found dead in May 2017 at the apartment Ripa owned above the serpentarium. Regina Ripa, Dean Ripa's wife, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

With friends taking over the day-to-day operations, the serpentarium stayed open shortly after Dean Ripa's death and after closing for a "formal estate proceedings inquiry" it hoped to reopen by mid-April 2018.

A notice was posted on April 23 stating the business would remain closed.

