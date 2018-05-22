Cape Fear Serpentarium says it is 'permanently closed'
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Serpentarium in downtown Wilmington is closing, according to an announcement on the serpentarium's Facebook page.
The business "is now permanently closed and being dismantled at this very moment" read the Facebook post that was shared around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
"Despite our best efforts in trying to keep this attraction for Wilmington, this plan to sell the serpentarium was already in motion – unbeknownst to us," the post read.
Larry "Dean" Ripa, who owned the serpentarium, was found dead in May 2017 at the apartment Ripa owned above the serpentarium. Regina Ripa, Dean Ripa's wife, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.
With friends taking over the day-to-day operations, the serpentarium stayed open shortly after Dean Ripa's death and after closing for a "formal estate proceedings inquiry" it hoped to reopen by mid-April 2018.
A notice was posted on April 23 stating the business would remain closed.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED
MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM
WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE
JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- SWAT on scene as shooting under investigation in Raleigh
- Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Chapel Hill apartments
- Teen burglary suspect found hiding in dryer, Garner police say
- 30-year-old man struck by vehicle, killed on I-540 WB
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Autopsy: Inmates used hammers to crush skulls, scissors to slice NC prison employees
- Cape Fear Serpentarium says it is 'permanently closed'
- NC trooper dies following pursuit-related crash on I-77, authorities say
- Alert issued for missing young NC woman
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-