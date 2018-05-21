CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NC man slides down 3-story staircase canopy, lands on car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN Newsource) - A man was caught on video sliding down the top of a staircase awning at a popular downtown gathering spot in a North Carolina city.

The incident happened early Friday morning when the man flew through the air from the awning, which covers a three-story staircase at the Epicenter in Charlotte, officials said.

The awning was slick from a light rain and the man landed on a car below.

A valet who saw the whole thing said on later Friday evening "that's been the talk of the street since I got here."

The valet, Alan Neblett, was in the process of dealing with the customer of a car when the awning-sliding man flew off the awning, went over a sidewalk and landed on the same car, he said.

"He slid coming down about 15 miles per hour and slid right into the valet lane," Neblett said.

The windshield of the car was broken.

"I've seen a number of things. I've never seen anybody slide down this and into the street onto a vehicle. Never in my entire life," Neblett told WSOC-TV.

The man in the video was not seriously hurt and was later arrested.

"God bless him, man -- slow down on the drinking, man. Quit drinking," Neblett said.

Alex Freudenberg, 26, of Weaverville, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

