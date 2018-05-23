Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elijah Humes (NCDPS)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT/WAVY) - A man shot himself as police attempted to take him into custody for warrants on failing to register as a sex offender in Elizabeth City, authorities said.

On Tuesday around 7:44p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the Days Inn located on S. Hughes Boulevard in reference to a warrant for Elijah D. Humes.

The warrant was for felony and misdemeanor of probation violation, fail to report change of address as sex offender, and fail to register as sex offender, police said.

According to North Carolina's Sex Offender Registry, Humes was convicted in October 2015 for taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Police arrived to the scene and attempted to take Humes into custody.

Humes produced a firearm and shot himself, police said.

He was sent to the Sentara Albermarle Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

'HONEY, YOU WANT TO?': NC WOMAN CALLS PROCEDURE TO INCREASE SEX DRIVE 'MAGIC'

MAN ACCUSED OF LEADING NC TROOPER ON CHASE THAT ENDED IN FATAL CRASH NOW IN CUSTODY

SC STATE PLAYER WHOSE HEART STOPPED MID-GAME RETURNS TO PNC ARENA TO HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS

NORTH CAROLINIANS DESCRIBE GUARDIANSHIP AS A 'SICK, TWISTED PROCESS'

MASSIVE SINKHOLE SWALLOWS PART OF RALEIGH ROAD