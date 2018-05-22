NC lawmakers file 'red flag bill' in response to school shootings

On the heels of the deadly Parkland and Sante Fe school shootings, many across North Carolina are calling on lawmakers to make some changes to the gun laws.

One group of Democratic lawmakers is trying to do that with House Bill 976, also known as the “Red Flag Bill.”

Read HB 976

“Mere thoughts and prayers are not enough,” said Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham). “It’s time to stop this carnage of gun violence.”

The bill, introduced on Tuesday, would allow a family member, roommate or law enforcement officer to petition the court to bar someone from owning a gun if they are deemed dangerous.

“You go out there and take those weapons. You perhaps save that person who possesses them from doing harm to themselves or others,” said Sen. Floyd McKissick, Jr. (D-Durham).

After the petition is filed a hearing is held, in most cases, on the same day and a judge determines whether or not there is enough evidence to force someone to temporarily surrender their firearms.

Nine states, Florida, Vermont, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Indiana, California, Washington and Oregon, have red flag laws.

Legislatures in about 30 other states are considering similar bills.

It’s unclear if the bill will have bipartisan support, but at least one gun rights group in North Carolina is speaking out against the bill.

“So called 'red flag' laws such as being proposed in North Carolina represent nothing less than gun confiscation and, consequently, loss of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms without adequate due process of law under the Fifth Amendment,” said F. Paul Valone, president of Grass Roots North Carolina. “Regardless of one's position on guns, we should all be appalled at the loss of our rights in secret hearings in which we might not even get a chance to participate."

Sponsors of the bill argue the legislation respects one’s constitutional rights and is limited in situations in which the person poses a significant danger to themselves or others.

“It doesn’t do anything to those lawfully possessing firearms that don’t intend to hurt others or themselves,” said McKissick.

The bill passed its first reading and has been sent to committee for further discussion.

