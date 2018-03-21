NC lawmakers meet on school safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Students, teachers and experts in a wide-ranging of topics dealing with school safety urged lawmakers Wednesday to make some changes in an effort to prevent school violence.

Lawmakers listened to presentations and asked questions at the first school safety committee meeting.

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore organized the committee shortly after the Florida high school shooting last month.

“Threats to our schools are an appalling reality that we have to confront,” said Moore. “The deal is there’s no single solution to this situation. We have to confront the psychology of the person who would commit these unspeakable atrocities. We’re responsible for leading. We have to make decisions that are in the best interest of all people of North Carolina.”

Elliott Smith, with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, says since the Florida shooting there has been a dramatic increase of threats of violence against schools across the state.

However, Smith claims this is not a new trend. According to stats by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, there were 69 bomb threats in the 2015-2016 school year and 89 bomb threats in the 2016-2017 school year.

“Research shows that most of the bomb threats were made by students at the school,” said Smith.

Lawmakers have passed legislation in the past to address school safety but this is the first time a committee has been formed to solely focus on the issue.

“We are on the right track and we know that we have to do more,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Lawmakers heard from experts as they recommended more school resource officers in school, as well as more counselors and psychologists.

“Maybe if we can identify the students that are at risk early enough, maybe we can avoid the bomb threats that are called in,” said Committee Co-Chair Rep. Davis Lewis, a Harnett County republican.

Kym Martin, the Executive Director of the state’s Center for Safe Schools, is also asking lawmakers to help provide funding for an app called “SPK UP” that helps students anonymously report potential threats.

“We’ve had good success with the pilot and there’s a lot of interest out there to expand it,” said Martin.

Experts also discussed how schools can respond quicker in the event of a school shooting. One possibility is giving teachers access to panic buttons, either on their cell phones or on a lanyard.

“No student should ever feel unsafe in their sanctuary of education,” said Riley Barnes, a junior at Clayton High School. “No teachers should have to be in fear at their workplace.”

The committee is expected to meet several more times before the upcoming legislative session in May.