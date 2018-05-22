NC man charged with indecent exposure, told police God made him do it

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Michael Johnson. (Courtesy of Salisbury Police via WBTV)

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury man said he was on a mission from God when he posed naked in his backyard on Saturday, according to a police report.

Joseph Michael Johnson, 24, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, was spotted running around nude in his backyard on Saturday just after 1 p.m. A neighbor called police.

When officers arrived they said that Johnson told them that he had "always wanted" to run around nude in his yard and pose for a camera, and that "God told him to do it."

Johnson was charged with indecent exposure, and also was served an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest involving a separate incident that occurred in April.

Bond was set at $1300 on the two charges.

