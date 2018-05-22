NC man charged with indecent exposure, told police God made him do it
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury man said he was on a mission from God when he posed naked in his backyard on Saturday, according to a police report.
Joseph Michael Johnson, 24, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, was spotted running around nude in his backyard on Saturday just after 1 p.m. A neighbor called police.
When officers arrived they said that Johnson told them that he had "always wanted" to run around nude in his yard and pose for a camera, and that "God told him to do it."
Johnson was charged with indecent exposure, and also was served an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest involving a separate incident that occurred in April.
Bond was set at $1300 on the two charges.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
NC TROOPER DIES FOLLOWING PURSUIT-RELATED CRASH ON I-77, AUTHORITIES SAY
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE, KILLED ON I-540 WB; ALL LANES CLOSED
MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER PIG WON'T STOP FOLLOWING HIM
WARREN COUNTY PASTOR PREACHES ABOUT HOME INVASION, FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFE
JUDGE UPHOLDS $3 MILLION BONDS FOLLOWING $90 MILLION METH SEIZURE
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prosecutors allowed to seek death penalty in Halifax County quadruple murder
- Carrboro police find missing 4-year-old girl
- Raleigh woman accused of defrauding woman of $35K, losing it all at sweepstakes
- $10,000 reward offered for information in 2016 murder of Clayton man
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 'Honey, you want to?': NC woman calls procedure to increase sex drive 'magic'
- NC lawmakers file 'red flag bill' in response to school shootings
- Advocates for $15 minimum wage call on NC lawmakers for hike
- North Carolinians describe guardianship as a 'sick, twisted process'
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.